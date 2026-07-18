Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $2.24 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PINS opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.Pinterest's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,845 shares of company stock worth $6,836,065. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here