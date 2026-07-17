Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.0%

BMY stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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