Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,831 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 94,747 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 130,050 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here