Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $29,434,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,230.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on W.W. Grainger to $1,460 from $1,337, implying roughly 4.3% upside from the current price while keeping a sector perform rating. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on W.W. Grainger to from $1,337, implying roughly from the current price while keeping a rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly increased its earnings estimates for Q2 2026 and Q2 2028 , suggesting expectations remain solid for Grainger’s earnings power. MarketBeat

Zacks Research slightly increased its earnings estimates for and , suggesting expectations remain solid for Grainger’s earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage flow remains mixed: one report noted Grainger reached a new 52-week high, while another said Stephens lowered the stock to equal weight, indicating opinions are still somewhat divided. American Banking News American Banking News

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.0%

GWW stock opened at $1,399.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,405.72.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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