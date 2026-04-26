Axecap Investments LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Axecap Investments LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 66,695 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Axecap Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Axecap Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.54 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,709 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $60,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,959.20. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,898.42. The trade was a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $245,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.21.

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About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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