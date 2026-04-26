Axecap Investments LLC Invests $961,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,337,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $830.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.91 and a 200-day moving average of $646.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $845.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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