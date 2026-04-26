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Axecap Investments LLC Purchases 3,428 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Cencora logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 114.0% in Q4, purchasing 3,428 additional shares to hold 6,434 shares valued at about $2.17 million.
  • Cencora beat Q4 EPS estimates with $4.08 vs. $4.04 expected while reporting $85.93 billion in revenue (slightly below estimates) and 5.5% year‑over‑year revenue growth.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” (12 Buys, 2 Holds) with a consensus target price of about $398.17; the stock trades at a market cap near $59.8 billion and a P/E around 37.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Axecap Investments LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company's stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,191,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company's stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company's stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $337.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.26. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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