Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 76,574 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,515 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.6% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $176,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify continues to show solid operating execution, with analysts highlighting strength in AI-driven traffic, payments, enterprise adoption, and overall revenue growth. Its Q1 2026 GMV reportedly topped $100.7 billion again, reinforcing that merchant activity remains healthy. Shopify's GMV Tops $100B Again: What Investors Should Know

Shopify continues to show solid operating execution, with analysts highlighting strength in AI-driven traffic, payments, enterprise adoption, and overall revenue growth. Its Q1 2026 GMV reportedly topped $100.7 billion again, reinforcing that merchant activity remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive on Shopify’s long-term growth story, with some articles arguing the stock may still have room to run if management keeps delivering on execution and e-commerce expansion. Can Shopify's Strong Execution Outweigh Valuation Concerns in H2 2026?

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive on Shopify’s long-term growth story, with some articles arguing the stock may still have room to run if management keeps delivering on execution and e-commerce expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify remains a widely followed growth stock, and recent commentary from market strategists and analyst roundups has kept attention on the company’s fundamentals rather than any new company-specific setback. Shopify (SHOP) Fell With Software Sell Off

Shopify remains a widely followed growth stock, and recent commentary from market strategists and analyst roundups has kept attention on the company’s fundamentals rather than any new company-specific setback. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported figures, suggesting no clear new bearish catalyst from positioning.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported figures, suggesting no clear new bearish catalyst from positioning. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is valuation: Shopify trades at a premium forward sales multiple, leaving little room for disappointment if growth or margins slow. That concern, along with a broader software selloff, has weighed on the stock. Can Shopify's Strong Execution Outweigh Valuation Concerns in H2 2026?

Shopify Stock Down 0.3%

Shopify stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

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Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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