Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,426 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 43,886 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $426.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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