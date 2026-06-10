Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,496 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,206 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.28% of Mirion Technologies worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 71,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company's stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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