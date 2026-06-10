Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 16,732 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,566 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Netflix were worth $63,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.5%

Netflix stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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