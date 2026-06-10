Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 2,023,675 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,149 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,023,675 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Oracle were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate.

Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Oracle Earnings Put AI Momentum in Focus

Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation.

Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile ahead of earnings, including a sharp selloff last week, as investors question whether the company can justify its elevated AI-driven valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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