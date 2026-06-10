Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 33,474 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 33,474 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of CommVault Systems worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 62.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 84.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the software maker's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,812.20. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commvault also highlighted its business at HPE Discover 2026, announcing its unified hybrid cloud resilience platform and showing solutions aimed at protecting AI workloads and speeding recovery from cyber disruptions, which supports the company’s product story. Commvault Delivers Unified Hybrid Cloud Resilience at HPE Discover 2026

Commvault also highlighted its business at HPE Discover 2026, announcing its unified hybrid cloud resilience platform and showing solutions aimed at protecting AI workloads and speeding recovery from cyber disruptions, which supports the company’s product story. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders that investors have until July 17, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. These updates mostly reinforce the same legal overhang rather than add new facts. Rosen deadline reminder

Multiple firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders that investors have until July 17, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. These updates mostly reinforce the same legal overhang rather than add new facts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little new signal for trading direction.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little new signal for trading direction. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on the stock is the securities fraud lawsuit covering purchases from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, with allegations tied to alleged ARR guidance failures and inconsistencies in the company’s prior growth narrative. Hagens Berman class action release

The biggest drag on the stock is the securities fraud lawsuit covering purchases from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, with allegations tied to alleged ARR guidance failures and inconsistencies in the company’s prior growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms also emphasized the stock’s sharp decline after the January 27, 2026 Q3 results, underscoring investor concerns that the earlier guidance miss may have caused significant losses and could keep pressure on CVLT shares. Levi & Korsinsky shareholder alert

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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