Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 340,989 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,197 shares of the company's stock after selling 340,989 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $155,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5%

GE Vernova stock opened at $919.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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