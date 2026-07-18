Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,839 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Axon Enterprise worth $98,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $510.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $339.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 204.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Axon Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $725.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total transaction of $270,139.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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