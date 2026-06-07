Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total value of $270,139.08. Following the sale, the director owned 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total value of $100,302.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $985,804.68. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,548 shares of company stock worth $1,542,775 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 5.3%

AXON opened at $486.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $408.04 and its 200-day moving average is $491.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 195.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $690.00 to $674.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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