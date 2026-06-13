Axos Financial, Inc $AX Holdings Lifted by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,340 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for 3.1% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Axos Financial worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,060,000 after buying an additional 275,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 133,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 106,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,089.42. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $384,671.84. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Weiss Ratings cut Axos Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research cut Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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