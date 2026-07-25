Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,281 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,715 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC owned about 0.31% of Axos Financial worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,986 shares of the company's stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,539 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Axos Financial stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.51 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $110.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,671.84. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,089.42. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report).

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