Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up approximately 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Axos Financial worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $671,089.42. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,671.84. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.53%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AX

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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