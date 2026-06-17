Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Bought by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises about 3.3% of Militia Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Militia Capital Partners LP owned 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,986 shares of the company's stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,539 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $6,252,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $671,089.42. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $138,471.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $384,671.84. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.2%

AX opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.23). Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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