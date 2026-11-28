State Street Corp lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,169,557 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.07% of Axos Financial worth $249,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company that provides digital banking, lending, and investment services through its subsidiaries, including Axos Bank. The company serves consumers, businesses, and financial professionals through online platforms and banking offices. Its services include personal and business deposit accounts, mortgage and other lending, commercial banking and treasury management, and securities clearing and custody. Axos also offers digital investing and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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