AXQ Capital LP Has $947,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 347.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,561,687 shares of company stock worth $426,677,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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