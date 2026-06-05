AXQ Capital LP Makes New $362,000 Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158 over the last 90 days.

ARM Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $393.12 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $427.99. The company has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 3.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.68.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. UBS Group decreased their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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