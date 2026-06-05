AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,810 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $111.78 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here