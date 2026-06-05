AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $406,000. AXQ Capital LP owned 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $640,813.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $52,783.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,791.52. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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