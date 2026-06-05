AXQ Capital LP Trims Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,972 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 68,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Navitas Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,058,078.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,528.04. This represents a 83.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,087,630 shares of company stock worth $117,414,466. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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