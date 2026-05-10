Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 436,063 shares of the company's stock worth $79,643,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,318 shares of the company's stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 142,867 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company's stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Axsome Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axsome Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $290 price target on Axsome Therapeutics, signaling continued upside potential despite recent estimate cuts.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and on Axsome Therapeutics, signaling continued upside potential despite recent estimate cuts. Positive Sentiment: Axsome announced support for Mental Health Month and shared resources tied to its CNS-focused mission, reinforcing the company’s brand and patient advocacy position. Axsome Therapeutics Recognizes Mental Health Month

Axsome announced support for and shared resources tied to its CNS-focused mission, reinforcing the company’s brand and patient advocacy position. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles debated whether Axsome’s stock is starting to look fully valued after its sharp advance, suggesting the market may be reassessing how much growth is already priced in.

Recent articles debated whether Axsome’s stock is after its sharp advance, suggesting the market may be reassessing how much growth is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that the company’s story is evolving around Auvelity and AXS-05 developments, which could matter longer term but did not include a specific new catalyst in the headlines provided.

Coverage also noted that the company’s story is evolving around and developments, which could matter longer term but did not include a specific new catalyst in the headlines provided. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made a series of earnings estimate adjustments for fiscal 2026 and 2027, including cuts to several near- and medium-term quarters. While the firm kept a Buy rating, the revisions may have tempered enthusiasm around the speed of profitability.

HC Wainwright made a series of for fiscal 2026 and 2027, including cuts to several near- and medium-term quarters. While the firm kept a Buy rating, the revisions may have tempered enthusiasm around the speed of profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 , highlighting slower expected earnings progress than previously forecast.

Analysts lowered near-term EPS estimates for and , highlighting slower expected earnings progress than previously forecast. Negative Sentiment: Other broker notes mentioned Hold coverage from Morgan Stanley, which may add to the view that upside is less certain after the stock’s rally.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,368,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,150. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $4,027,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,725.40. This trade represents a 34.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,662. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $228.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $251.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $217.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $164.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $234.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 267.16%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. The company's revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

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