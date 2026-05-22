Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 423,622 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 790.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,192 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 423,622 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $167,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Visa stock opened at $331.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $312.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.40.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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