Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58,713 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,904 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,713 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $449.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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