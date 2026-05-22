Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 602,230 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 870.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $128,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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