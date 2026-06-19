Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 602,230 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 870.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $128,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.6%

ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $177.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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