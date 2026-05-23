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Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 68,008 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Texas Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Axxcess Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 497% in Q4, ending with 81,691 shares valued at about $14.2 million. Institutional ownership in TXN remains high at 84.99%.
  • Texas Instruments beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting EPS of $1.68 versus the $1.37 estimate, while revenue rose 18.6% year over year to $4.83 billion. The company also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $1.77 to $2.05.
  • Analysts are turning more bullish on TXN amid strong AI-related demand, with several firms raising price targets and highlighting growth in data center and AI server chip demand. Despite this, the broader consensus rating remains “Hold.”
  • Interested in Texas Instruments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 497.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.6%

TXN stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $315.57. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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