Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in EMCOR Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE EME opened at $848.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $816.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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