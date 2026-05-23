Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 443.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after purchasing an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:PM opened at $189.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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