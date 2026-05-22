Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 904.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,407 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 921,507 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $181,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225 , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and raised its price target to , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title

Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title

The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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