Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 137,503 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 249.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,519 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,503 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its position in RTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in RTX by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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