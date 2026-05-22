Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 415,975 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 478.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,971 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 415,975 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $104,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $231.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported that nipocalimab was approved in China , adding another growth opportunity for its immunology portfolio and reinforcing the company’s global pipeline momentum. Reuters article on nipocalimab approval in China

Johnson & Johnson reported that , adding another growth opportunity for its immunology portfolio and reinforcing the company’s global pipeline momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled the Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter , a next-generation device for treating calcified coronary artery disease, highlighting continued innovation in its MedTech segment. Yahoo Finance article on next-gen catheter

The company unveiled the , a next-generation device for treating calcified coronary artery disease, highlighting continued innovation in its MedTech segment. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also announced a collaboration to build a global intelligent operating room network with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, which could strengthen its surgical technology and AI strategy over time. Yahoo Finance article on global intelligent OR network

Johnson & Johnson also announced a collaboration to build a with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, which could strengthen its surgical technology and AI strategy over time. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from analysts and market outlets continues to frame J&J as a relatively stable large-cap healthcare name with defensive characteristics, which may be helping investors rotate into the stock during market uncertainty. Yahoo Finance article on top stock reports

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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