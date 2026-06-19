Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,159 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 4.8%

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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