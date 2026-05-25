Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,138 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 233.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,338 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average is $287.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $421.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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