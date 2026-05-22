Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 464.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,470 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 259,591 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $124.94 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here