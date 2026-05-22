Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 792.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,988 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Article Title

Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Positive Sentiment: The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside.

Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Article Title

Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Article Title

Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Negative Sentiment: One legal headline noted a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate fraud scheme that cost Lilly more than $200 million. While not the main driver today, it could create some overhang if litigation expands. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,219.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,003.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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