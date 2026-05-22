Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 547.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,144 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 735,820 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $60,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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