Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,127,132,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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