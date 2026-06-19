Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,772 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9%

CSCO stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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