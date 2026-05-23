Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,208 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 462.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company's stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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