Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $540.00.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $517.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $521.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here