Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: One recent bullish view argues Roblox is evolving into an AI-enabled entertainment platform, with creator tools helping boost content production and user engagement, which could support long-term bookings and monetization. Roblox: The Scarce Entertainment Asset In An AI-Abundant World

One recent bullish view argues Roblox is evolving into an AI-enabled entertainment platform, with creator tools helping boost content production and user engagement, which could support long-term bookings and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also noted that Roblox remains a debated story, with some saying the investment case depends on assumptions that may be hard to prove near term. Roblox: Investment Case Relies On Unreliable Assumptions

Analysts and commentators also noted that Roblox remains a debated story, with some saying the investment case depends on assumptions that may be hard to prove near term. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares, and several other insiders also sold shares in filings dated May 20–21. While the company said these were largely to cover tax withholding from vesting awards, the cluster of sales can still weigh on sentiment.

CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares, and several other insiders also sold shares in filings dated May 20–21. While the company said these were largely to cover tax withholding from vesting awards, the cluster of sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary flagged near-term growth headwinds from age verification and moderation-related changes, which have softened DAU, engagement, and bookings trends even as Roblox works on new kids’ accounts and broader 18+ monetization. Roblox: Reset Triggers Robust 18+ Cohort Monetization Opportunities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE RBLX opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,984. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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