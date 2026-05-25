Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1%

WMB stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,589.65. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

See Also

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