Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 1,086.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,047 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cencora worth $39,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Barclays lifted their price target on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.25.

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Cencora Trading Up 0.2%

COR opened at $265.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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