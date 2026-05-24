Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $722.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.89 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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